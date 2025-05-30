Trump tariffs stay in place for now, after appellate ruling

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated a temporary reprieve for his aggressive tariff strategy, with an appeals court preserving his sweeping import duties on China and other trading partners -- for now.

The short-term relief will allow the appeals process to proceed, after the US Court of International Trade on Wednesday barred most of the tariffs announced since Trump took office, ruling that he had overstepped his authority.

Welcoming the latest twist in his legal skirmishes over his trade policies, Trump lashed out at the Manhattan-based trade court, calling it "horrible" and saying its blockade should be "quickly and decisively" reversed for good.

"Backroom 'hustlers' must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!" Trump said in a long rant on his Truth Social platform in which he again painted himself as a target of a biased judicial system.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has moved to reconfigure US trade ties with the world while using levies to force foreign governments to the negotiating table.

But the stop-start tariff rollout, impacting both allies and adversaries, has roiled markets and snarled supply chains.