CPM MP John Brittas cites Salman Khurshid to highlight India’s secular fabric, slams Pakistan army chief in Jakarta

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas delivered a strongly worded address in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, where he criticized Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for remarks allegedly suggesting fundamental differences between Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora as part of an all-party delegation, Brittas used the platform to underscore India's pluralistic and secular ethos. Referring to Munir's reported comments, Brittas asked:

“Can you ever vouch for that? And Salman Khurshid is here… We are all together. I am from Kerala… I am a Christian. In Kerala, we have three major religions. We coexist in harmony. That is the message of India.”

Brittas highlighted Kerala's communal harmony as an example of India’s inclusive character, contrasting it with Pakistan’s record. He went on to reference a past interview with Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in which Asif allegedly admitted that Pakistan had long supported and harbored terrorist organizations:

“Pakistan has been asking for evidence. Khawaja Asif, the defence minister of Pakistan, had said in an interview that they have been indulging in this dirty job of nurturing and harbouring terrorist organisations for three decades...”

The remarks signal a pointed critique not just of General Munir, but also of Pakistan’s long-standing policies, while simultaneously promoting India’s image as a country rooted in religious harmony and democratic values.