Indian-origin MIT class president barred from graduation commencement after pro-Palestine speech

Other social media users suggested deportation proceedings, calling her speech, an attempt to grab attention, and calling her remarks “unacceptable.”



Some users distanced her views from the broader Indian-American community, describing her as part of the “woke” movement.



MIT's response

MIT clarified that Vemuri’s delivered speech differed from the one previously submitted to the university.



According to NBC News, MIT banned her from participating in the ceremony due to her actions. "While that individual had a scheduled role at today’s Undergraduate Degree Ceremony, she was notified that she would not be permitted at today’s events," said university spokesperson Kimberly Allen.



Allen added that MIT supports free expression, but the act was misleading the organisers of the commencement, and disrupting an important ceremony.

(This story was originally published in EdexLive)