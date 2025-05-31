Iran has amassed even more near weapons-grade uranium, UN watchdog says

VIENNA: Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, a confidential report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday and called on Tehran to urgently change course and comply with the agency’s probe.

The report comes at a sensitive time as Tehran and Washington have been holding several rounds of talks over a possible nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to reach.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was seen by The Associated Press — says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in February.

That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. A report in February put the stockpile at 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds).

The IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossihas stressed repeatedly that “Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching to this level.”

On Saturday, Grossi said he “reiterates his urgent call upon Iran to cooperate fully and effectively” with the IAEA.