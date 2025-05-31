Trump says 'deal' he's most proud of is stopping potential nuclear war between India, Pakistan through trade

It was getting very bad. It was getting very nasty. They are both nuclear powers, he said.

Trump went on to add that Pakistani representatives are coming to Washington next week.

“India, as you know, we're very close to making a deal with India," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after departing Air Force One.

I wouldn't have any interest in making a deal with either if they were going to be at war with each other.

I would not and I'll let them know, Trump said.

This was the second time in a day that Trump repeated his claim that his administration stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster, Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office Friday afternoon in a press conference with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who left the Trump administration after helming the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump added that he wants to thank the leaders of India, the leaders of Pakistan, and I want to thank my people also.

We talked trade and we said ‘we can't trade with people that are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons'.

Trump said that leaders in India and Pakistan are great leaders and they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped.

We are stopping others from fighting also because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world, Trump said.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

An all-party delegation of Indian Parliamentarians, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will arrive in Washington DC around June 3 after completing their visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil conveying India's resolve against terrorism and emphasising Pakistan's links to terrorism.