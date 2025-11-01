Argentina's chief of staff resigns, heralding change for President Milei after election win

BUENOS AIRES: The chief of staff to President Javier Milei of Argentina resigned on Friday, less than a week after the governing party won a new mandate to accelerate his program of radical reform in pivotal midterm elections.

Guillermo Francos, a 75-year-old career politician with decades of experience at the heart of government, said in a statement that he was stepping down so that Milei “may face without constraints the stage of government that begins after the national elections."

Francos' departure after weeks of speculation was expected to herald a wider Cabinet shake-up, as is common in Argentina following elections. Interior Minister Guillermo Catalán followed suit on Friday.

Riding high off his party’s surprise landslide win in Sunday's legislative elections and $40 billion in pledged funds from a friendly Trump administration, Milei announced that his main spokesperson, Manuel Adorni — an ideological defender of the president’s agenda known for his combative press conferences littered with sarcastic one-liners — would replace the even-tempered Francos as Cabinet chief.

Many far-right supporters of Milei's anti-establishment platform viewed Francos, who hails from Argentina's traditional political elite, with suspicion. But political rivals and lawmakers hostile to Milei's agenda considered him a confidant.