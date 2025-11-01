Asia-Pacific leaders wrap up APEC summit after Trump, Xi agreement on trade truce

GYEONGJU: Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific Rim nations wrapped up their annual summit with a statement underscoring regional economic cooperation, just days after the presidents of the United States and China agreed to dial down their trade war.

After two days of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, APEC leaders issued a joint statement pledging greater cooperation to overcome shared challenges in a global economy hit hard by trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping — who met on the sidelines of the APEC summit — dialed back earlier steps and agreed to de-escalate trade tensions. Trump, known for his dismissal of multilateralism, quickly left South Korea after the agreement with Xi, allowing the Chinese president to steal the limelight at the summit.

APEC leaders call for greater cooperation

The joint statement declared that the APEC leaders "acknowledge the global trading system continues to face significant challenge.”

“We reaffirm our shared recognition that robust trade and investment are vital to the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region,” it says.