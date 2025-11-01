Canada PM Carney apologises to Trump for anti-tariff ad campaign

GYEONGJU: Canadian premier Mark Carney has apologised to US President Donald Trump who hiked tariffs on Canada by 10 percent last Saturday after a "fake" anti-tariff ad campaign that featured late US president Ronald Reagan.

The US president flatly rejected any resumption of trade negotiations even after Carney said sorry for the ad.

"I did apologise to the president. The president was offended," Carney said on Saturday, while insisting he was relaxed about when talks would resume.

"After all the noise of this week, Canada still has the best trade deal of any country with the US," he said.

"We can spend our time watching Truth Social worrying about the reactions of individuals. We are staying calm," he said.

"We'll wait until they're ready."

He added that he took heart from the Toronto Blue Jays who are fighting to become the first Canadian team to win the baseball World Series since 1993.

"They take risk, they're aggressive, and they're a team... And our Canada is taking risks, and we are a team," Carney said. "I will confess that I was looking at my phone during session two of APEC."