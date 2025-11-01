China's Xi to meet South Korean leader, capping APEC summit

GYEONGJU: Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down with South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Saturday, capping an Asian summit at which Beijing and Washington agreed to a truce in their trade war.

On the final day of his first trip to South Korea in over a decade, Xi will meet with Lee on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Cooperation Organisation) summit, held this year in the city of Gyeongju.

On Thursday, Xi met with Trump in the nearby city of Busan, with the two agreeing to dial down a trade dispute that roiled markets and disrupted global supply chains.

Trump chose to return to the United States following those talks, leaving the Chinese leader to take centre stage at a summit in which he has framed Beijing as the defender of the multilateral order against "hegemonism".

Speaking at the summit's closing ceremony on Saturday, Xi said next year's APEC meeting would take place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Xi met on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the meet -- the first formal talks between the two countries' leaders since 2017.

He told the Liberal leader he was determined to work together to get relations back on the "right track" and invited Carney to visit China.

Xi also sat down with Japan's premier Sanae Takaichi for the first time since she was appointed last month.

She said she told Xi that she wanted a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between Japan and China".

But she told reporters that she also raised a number of thorny issues with the Chinese leader, saying that it was "important for us to engage in direct, candid dialogue".

The Chinese leader now turns his attention to the South Korean President in what will be their first sit-down meeting since Lee's election in June.