Cruise passenger, 80, found dead after being abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island

MELBOURNE, Australia: An 80-year-old cruise passenger has been found dead on a Great Barrier Reef island, a day after she was accidentally abandoned there by the ship’s crew.

The luxury Coral Adventurer cruise has been cancelled in the wake of the death of passenger Suzanne Rees, who was left on the Great Barrier Reef’s Lizard Island and wasn’t found until the next day, The Guardian reported.

It will now return to Cairns, as investigations into Rees’ death continue.

The passenger’s daughter Katherine Rees on Thursday accused the cruise company Coral Expeditions of a “failure of care and common sense” that left her mother Suzanne Rees to die alone.

Suzanne Rees, a Sydney resident, was on the second day of a cruise circumnavigating Australia when she disembarked the Coral Adventurer last Saturday at Lizard Island. She planned to hike with other passengers to a mountain lookout.

The ship left the resort island around five hours before reporting her missing late on Saturday, officials said.

“We are shocked and saddened that the Coral Adventurer left Lizard Island after an organised excursion without my Mum,” Katherine Rees, who also lives in Sydney, said in a statement.

“From the little we have been told, it seems that there was a failure of care and common sense. We understand from the police that it was a very hot day, and Mum felt ill on the hill climb. She was asked to head down, unescorted. Then the ship left, apparently without doing a passenger count. At some stage in that sequence, or shortly after, Mum died, alone,” the daughter added.

The crew of a search helicopter spotted Suzanne Rees’ body the next day about 50 meters (55 yards) off the hiking trail to the lookout, The Australian newspaper reported.

She appeared to have fallen from a cliff or slope, the newspaper said.

Katherine Rees said she hoped a coroner’s inquiry would “find out what the company should have done that might have saved Mum’s life.”