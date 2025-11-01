Explosion at New Mexico oil refinery sends thick smoke across Artesia

ARTESIA: Emergency crews responded Friday to an explosion at an oil refinery in New Mexico as thick smoke emerged from the plant and drifted across parts of the city of Artesia before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Navajo Refinery operator HF Sinclair said that the fire had been extinguished and that three people were transported off-site for medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

Air monitoring on the perimeter of the refinery and in a nearby community showed no risk to public safety, said Corinn Smith, a spokesperson of HF Sinclair. It was unclear whether refinery production was affected.

Artesia Police Commander Pete Quiñones said that police and other first responders scrambled to the site before the fire was contained.