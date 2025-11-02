Fears grow for thousands trapped in Sudan's el-Fasher as few reach safety amid RSF attacks

CAIRO: Only a few thousand Sudanese have reached the nearest camp for displaced people in the days since Sudan’s paramilitary forces seized el-Fasher city, raising fears over tens of thousands who might still be trapped as survivors described killings and other atrocities, an aid group said Sunday.

The Rapid Support Forces took control of the western Darfur region last week, after ousting the rival Sudanese army from the city that was besieged for 18 months.

Since then, reports and videos have circulated of RSF atrocities against civilians including beatings, killings and sexual assaults, according to testimonies by civilians and aid workers. The dead included at least 460 killed in the hospital, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.N. migration agency said Sunday it estimates that more than 8,000 people were displaced from el-Fasher on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 70,894 people have been displaced since the RSF took control, it said.

However, less than 6,000 have made it to the nearest camp in Tawila, 65 kilometers (40 miles) away, said Shashwat Saraf, Sudan director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, which runs the camp.

Almost 1,000 people arrived in the last three days, he said.

“The numbers are still very few. We are not seeing the hundreds of thousands that we were expecting. If people are still in el-Fasher, it will be very difficult for them to survive,” he told The Associated Press by phone from Tawila.