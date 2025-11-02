Syrian leader to discuss sanctions, reconstruction in US visit: FM

Syria's president will discuss issues including lifting remaining sanctions, reconstruction and counter-terrorism when he becomes the country's first leader to pay an official visit to Washington later this month, the foreign minister said Sunday.

Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected in the US capital in early November, Syria's top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani told a panel at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

"This visit is certainly historic," he said.

"Many topics will be discussed, starting with the lifting of sanctions," Shaibani said, adding: "Today we are fighting (the Islamic State)... any effort in this regard requires international support."

Discussions will also revolve around reconstruction after more than a decade of war, he said.

The foreign ministry in Damascus confirmed the trip would be the first ever visit to the White House by a Syrian president.

On Saturday, US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said Sharaa was heading to Washington "hopefully" to sign an agreement to join the international US-led alliance against the Islamic State (IS).