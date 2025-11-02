The end of US federal food aid could hit Black Americans hardest

NEW YORK: In one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the nation, a line stretched along the side of the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

Willy Hilaire is homeless, unemployed and 63. He lives in a New York shelter with his two grandchildren and often goes hungry so that they can eat the food he gets from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

On many days, Hilaire’s only food is a hot meal he gets from Holy Apostles in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. With SNAP at risk, he worries there won't be enough for him and the children, forcing more sacrifice.

“I always tell them, ‘Grandpa is there for you,'” he said. "'Whatever I have, I’ll give it to you.’”

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using contingency funds during the government shutdown. But officials said it was too late to stop recipients from losing benefits on Saturday and that restoring them could likely take at least one week.

Reliance on food aid hits Black people harder

One in eight Americans use SNAP but its halt will disproportionately hurt Black Americans like Hilaire. Black people are 13.7% of the population but 25.7% of SNAP recipients. Other racial groups get SNAP at rates lower than their overall share of the population.

Historians and advocates say that's an example of what's known as systemic racism. There may be no formally racist policy at play but America’s long history of racism — from slavery to unfair zoning rules — has left Black communities with a series of structural disadvantages, and far less wealth accumulated over generations.

White people are nearly 75% of the population but just 35.4% of SNAP recipients, the latest data show.

Meanwhile, Black Americans are just 13.7% of the country but more than a quarter of SNAP recipients, the largest overrepresentation of any ethnic or racial group.

Hispanic people are underrepresented in the SNAP statistics. Asian Americans are overrepresented but much less than Black Americans. And Native Americans get SNAP at basically the same rate that their group is in the general population.

Asian Americans living in poverty face constraints like lack of English fluency and neighborhood gentrification. In New York City, 253,000 of the 1.5 million Asian residents use SNAP, according to the nonprofit Asian American Federation. Over 91% of them work. But, with limited English proficiency, many are limited in their job opportunities, said CEO Catherine Chen. Families who have lived comfortably in cultural enclaves like Chinatown for one or two generations are getting priced out.