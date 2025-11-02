Two people killed in Ukraine’s Odesa region as Russia continues to blast power grid

KYIV: At least two people were killed in a drone attack in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. Elsewhere, Russia continued to pummel the country’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones attacked a car park in the Odesa region on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast in the early hours of Sunday, killing two people, according to the State Emergency Service. Odesa regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said that three others were wounded.

Tens of thousands of residents were left without power after Russia attacked the front-line Zaporizhzhia region overnight into Sunday with drones and missiles.

Regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said nearly 60,000 people faced power outages and that two people were wounded in the attacks. He posted photos on Telegram of buildings reduced to rubble.

As a result of attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, several regions faced rolling power cuts on Sunday, Ukraine’s national energy operator, Ukrenergo, said.