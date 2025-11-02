‘Blood everywhere’: Witnesses recall UK train stabbing that left 10 injured

HUNTINGTON: British police were investigating Sunday a mass stabbing on a London-bound train that left 10 people wounded, including nine critically, with two people arrested.

The attack occurred on Saturday evening on the typically busy service between the town of Doncaster, in northern England, and King's Cross station in the capital.

The incident forced the train to stop at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire. Police said 10 people were hospitalised, nine of whom were "believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries".

Two suspects were arrested at the station, police said, adding that counter-terrorism units were assisting the investigation.

The suspects' identities and motives were not immediately known.