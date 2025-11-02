US carries out new strike in Caribbean, killing three alleged drug smugglers

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military has carried out another lethal strike on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Saturday.

Hegseth in a social media posting said the vessel was operated by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization but did not name which group was targeted. He said three people were killed in the strike.

It's at least the 15th such strike carried out by the U.S. military in the Caribbean or eastern Pacific since early September.

“This vessel—like EVERY OTHER—was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth said in a posting on X.