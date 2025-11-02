Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35, says disaster agency; five more still missing

HANOI: Record heavy rains and flooding in central Vietnam this week have killed 35 people, disaster management officials said Sunday, with five more still missing in the deluge.

Heavy rain has pummelled Vietnam's coastal provinces since last weekend, with a record of up to 1.7 metres (5 feet 6 inches) falling over 24 hours spanning last Sunday and Monday.

The 35 fatalities took place in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Dong, and Quang Tri provinces, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) said in a report.

Hoi An's ancient town that is a UNESCO world heritage site has been inundated with waist-deep water, with residents navigating the city by wooden boats after a major local river overflowed at a 60-year high.

"Everyone is in shock after the flood. People were preparing for the flood, but they didn't expect the water to rise so high," Hoi An resident Chuong Nguyen told AFP on Sunday.

"Many homes weren't able to get ready in time, so a lot of belongings were damaged," the 43-year-old said as rain continued Sunday. "Everyone feels helpless due to the severe damage."