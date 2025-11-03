Christian, Muslim Nigerians push back on threatened US strikes amid ethnic violence claims

ABUJA: Nigerians across the religious spectrum pushed back Monday on US President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention over the killing of Christians in the country.

Africa's most populous country, which is roughly evenly split between a mostly Christian south and Muslim-majority north, is home to myriad conflicts, which experts say kill both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.

But claims of Christian "persecution" in Nigeria have found traction online among the US and European right in recent weeks. "Christians are being killed, we can't deny the fact that Muslims are (also) being killed," Danjuma Dickson Auta, a Christian and community leader, told AFP.

Trump said on social media over the weekend that he had asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack.

Asked by an AFP reporter aboard Air Force One if he was considering putting US troops on the ground or using air strikes, Trump replied: "Could be, I mean, a lot of things -- I envisage a lot of things."

"They're killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers," he said Sunday. "We're not going to allow that to happen."

Pushing back on the accusations, President Bola Tinubu said over the weekend that "religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity."