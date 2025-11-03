Israel says it received the remains of three hostages from Gaza amid fragile ceasefire

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday announced that the remains of three hostages had been handed over from Gaza and would be examined by forensic experts, as a fragile month-old ceasefire held.

A Hamas statement earlier said the remains were found Sunday in a tunnel in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, Hamas had released the remains of 17 hostages, with 11 remaining in Gaza, before Sunday's handover.

Israel’s military said official identification of these remains would be provided to families first.

U.S. President Donald Trump later on Sunday indicated that the remains of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen, were among the hostages returned by Hamas.

The president said he has spoken with the family of Neutra, who served as a tank platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli officials have said they believed Neutra, a Long Island, New York native, was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023.

"They were thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it’s not too great,” Trump said of Neutra's parents.