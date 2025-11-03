Kenyan landslide death toll rises to 26 as flash floods hamper search for survivors

NAIROBI: The death toll from a deadly landslide in western Kenya has risen to 26 after four more bodies were retrieved on Sunday, shortly before rescue efforts to find survivors were suspended due to a flash flood.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said 25 people are still missing and that the government had intensified the search mission, with the military deploying four aircrafts to help teams access the area that has been completely cut off after roads were washed away during Saturday's landslide.

On Sunday, search teams had to abandon the site after flash floods from a hill in the Chesongoch area in Kenya's Rift Valley region.

Heavy rains continue across Kenya, and floods have been reported in several counties, displacing thousands of people.

The government has urged those living in flood or landslide prone areas to move, as the rains are expected to continue across the country.