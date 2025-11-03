Turkey to rally Muslim allies over Gaza future plan; Israel identifies captive remains handed over by Hamas

JERUSALEM: Turkey will on Monday canvass peers in the Islamic world to bring their influence to bear on the future of Gaza, as fears grow for a just weeks-old truce.

The October 10 ceasefire in the two-year-long Israel-Hamas war, brokered by US President Donald Trump, has become increasingly fragile, tested by continued Israeli strikes and claims of Palestinian attacks on Israeli soldiers.

Turkey, among the most fervent critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza, will welcome the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia in Istanbul on Monday.

All those top diplomats were consulted by Trump in late September on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, six days before the US leader unveiled his plan to end the fighting in Gaza.

According to Turkish foreign ministry sources, Ankara is set to urge those dignitaries to support plans for Palestinians to take control of the coastal territory's security and governance.

On the eve of the Monday meet, Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan welcomed a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, the Palestinian resistance movement's lead negotiator.

"We must end the massacre in Gaza. A ceasefire in itself is not enough," Fidan said, arguing for the two-state solution to the intractable Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We should recognise that Gaza should be governed by the Palestinians, and act with caution," he added.

Turkey-Israel tensions

Besides its denunciations of Israel, Turkey has been instrumental in backing Hamas.