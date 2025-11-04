‘Every day is painful’: Air India crash survivor speaks of his struggle to cope

Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash that claimed 241 lives, says he is still suffering both physically and mentally.

Speaking to media outlets including the BBC, Ramesh described himself as the “luckiest man alive,” but said that the experience has left him deeply scarred. His advisers confirmed that he is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has found it difficult to reconnect with his wife and four-year-old son since returning to his home in Leicester.

Ramesh also lost his brother, Ajay, in the tragedy. The two had run a family fishing business together in Diu, India — a business that has since collapsed.

“I’m the only one who survived. I still can’t believe it. It’s a miracle,” Ramesh told BBC News in an emotional interview conducted in his native Gujarati. “I lost my brother as well. My brother was my backbone. For the past few years, he was always supporting me.”

He went on to describe the devastating impact the crash has had on his personal life.

“Now I’m alone. I just sit in my room, not talking to my wife or my son. I prefer to be alone,” he said. “Physically, mentally, it’s very difficult — for me and my family. My mother hasn’t spoken for months. Every day is painful for all of us.”

Ramesh suffered several physical injuries during the crash but miraculously managed to escape through a gap in the fuselage from seat 11A.

Air India has made an interim compensation payment of £21,500, which Ramesh has accepted. However, his advisers say this amount is insufficient to meet his immediate medical and personal needs.