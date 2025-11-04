Indian-origin driver accused in truck crash that killed three people in US was not 'intoxicated': Report

CHANDIGARH: Contrary to initial reports, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, an Indian-origin driver who crashed his semi-truck killing three US citizens in California last month, was not driving while being 'intoxicated'.

However, the case remains a grossly negligent homicide, stated the Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

An updated complaint was filed last week, which said that toxicology reports confirmed that none of the toxic substances tested were present in Singh’s blood at the time the test was rendered.

The complaint includes the three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as the new charge of `reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury.’

Eyewitness and dashcam footage showed Singh travelling at a high speed through stopped traffic.

"This is a heinous tragedy that took three lives and severely injured others. Frankly, it was easily avoidable if the defendant had not been driving in a grossly negligent manner. Had the rule of law been followed by State and Federal officials, the defendant should have never been in California at all,” said San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson.

No bail was set for Singh, and authorities said they will continue to request no bail based on the seriousness of the offence and his flight risk.