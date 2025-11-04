Trump says he will back Cuomo over 'Communist' Mamdani for New York City mayor, threatens to cut funding

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, but Mamdani is not!”

Trump also threatened to cut federal funding if left-wing front-runner Zohran Mamdani were to come to power. Referring to Mamdani as a communist, Trump said, “It is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

The Trump administration has previously attempted to reduce federal funds and grants for projects located in Democratic-run areas.

Mamdani responded by calling Trump’s comments a threat. He rejected the accusation of being a communist and said, according to the BBC, “I will address that threat for what it is: it is a threat. It is not the law.”

Opinion polls indicate that Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, is currently ahead of Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trails behind.