Typhoon Kalmaegi flooding kills five, strands thousands in central Philippines

MANILA: At least five people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced as rains driven by Typhoon Kalmaegi flooded swathes of the central Philippines on Tuesday.

Entire towns on the island of Cebu have been inundated, while cars, trucks and even massive shipping containers could be seen swept along by muddy floodwaters in videos verified by AFP.

In the 24 hours before Kalmaegi's landfall, the area around provincial capital Cebu City was deluged with 183 millimetres (seven inches) of rain, well over its 131-millimetre monthly average, state weather specialist Charmagne Varilla told AFP.

"The situation in Cebu is really unprecedented," provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

"We were expecting the winds to be the dangerous part, but... the water is what's truly putting our people at risk," she said. "The floodwaters are just devastating."

Local disaster official Ethel Minoza told AFP the bodies of two children had been recovered in Cebu City, where rescuers were still attempting to reach residents trapped by floodwaters.

At least three other deaths have been confirmed elsewhere, including an elderly resident who drowned in an upper floor of their home in Leyte province and a man struck by a falling tree in Bohol.

Don del Rosario, 28, was among those in Cebu City who sought refuge on an upper floor as the storm raged.

"The water rose so fast," he said. "By 4:00 am, it was already uncontrollable -- people couldn't get out (of their houses)."

"I've been here for 28 years, and this is by far the worst we've experienced."

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful due to human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.

Hundreds still living in tent cities after a 6.9-magnitude quake rocked the island in late September were "forcibly evacuated for their own safety", Cebu information officer Rhon Ramos told AFP by phone.

In total, nearly 400,000 people were pre-emptively moved from the typhoon's path, Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator at the Office of Civil Defense, said at a Tuesday press briefing.