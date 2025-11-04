Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms

VIETNAM: The death toll from a week of flooding and record rains in central Vietnam rose to 40 on Tuesday, authorities said, as another powerful storm threatened the battered region.

Vietnam's central belt has been deluged by torrential rain, turning streets into canals, bursting riverbanks and inundating some of the country's most-visited historic sites.

Up to 1.7 metres (5 feet 6 inches) fell over one 24-hour period in a downpour, breaking national records.

The fatalities occurred in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Dong and Quang Tri provinces, according to an update from the environment ministry's disaster management agency, which said six people remained missing.

On Sunday, the toll had stood at 35.

The onslaught of extreme weather is set to continue, with Typhoon Kalmaegi forecast to make landfall in the early hours of Friday morning, said the national weather bureau.

"It's exhausting," said Tran Thi Ky from the city of Hoi An, where the UNESCO world heritage site of the ancient town was drenched in muddy waist-high water.