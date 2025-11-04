Worker dies after being trapped under the collapsed medieval tower in Rome

ROME: Firefighters late on Monday finally managed to extract a worker from beneath rubble inside a medieval tower that partially collapsed during renovation work in the heart of Italy’s capital, but the joy of that rescue proved short-lived.

The man did not withstand the trauma he suffered and died soon afterwards.

“I express deep sorrow and condolences, on behalf of myself and the government, for the tragic loss of Octay Stroici, the worker who was killed in the collapse of the Torre dei Conti in Rome,” Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement after midnight.

“We are close to his family and colleagues at this time of unspeakable suffering.”

Images broadcast on local television showed a group of rescuers loading the man onto a telescopic aerial ladder, then descending and wheeling him on a stretcher into an ambulance.

His condition was not immediately clear, but Adriano De Acutis, chief commander of Rome’s firefighters, told state television channel RAI that he was conscious.

“Since the conditions seem serious, they will now evaluate him and he was immediately taken to hospital,” said Lamberto Giannini, prefect of Rome.

Rescuers faced a complex task as they tried to reach the trapped worker through a first-floor window. However, they were forced to retreat in a cloud of debris as the structure continued to give way.