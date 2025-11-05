Conservative Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Trump’s sweeping unilateral tariffs

WASHINGTON: Key Supreme Court conservatives seemed skeptical Wednesday that US President Donald Trump has the power to unilaterally impose far-reaching tariffs, potentially putting at risk a key part of his agenda in the biggest legal test yet of his unprecedented presidency.

The Republican administration is trying to defend the tariffs central to Trump's economic agenda after lower courts ruled the emergency law he invoked doesn’t give him near-limitless power to set and change duties on imports.

The Constitution says Congress has the power to levy tariffs. But the Trump administration argues that in emergency situations the president can regulate importation — and that includes tariffs.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett grilled the government on that point. “Has there ever been another instance in which a statute has used that language to confer the power?” she asked.

Justice Neil Gorsuch also questioned whether Trump’s position would hand too much congressional power to the president. “Is the constitutional assignment of the taxing power to Congress, the power to reach into the pockets of the American people, just different?” he asked. “And it’s been different since the founding?"

Questions from Chief Justice John Roberts also suggested he might not be convinced. With the court's three liberal-leaning justices seeming deeply dubious, the tariffs challengers could win by swaying two conservatives.

A decision in the case could take weeks or months.

Trump has called the case one of the most important in the country’s history and said a ruling against him would be catastrophic for the economy.

The challengers argue the 1977 emergency powers law Trump used doesn’t even mention tariffs, and no president before has used it to impose them. A collection of small businesses say the uncertainty is driving them to the brink of bankruptcy.