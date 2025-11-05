Democrats win New Jersey, Virginia in early test of Trump's second term

WASHINGTON: Moderate Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill cruised to comfortable victories in the Virginia and New Jersey governors' elections on Tuesday, on an election night seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's second presidential term.

Pitting centrist Democrats against Trump-aligned Republicans, both elections were seen as signaling whether middle-of-the-road voters had made peace with the president's radical cost-slashing agenda -- or plan to give his party a bloody nose in 2026.

Trump has driven a steamroller through the federal bureaucracy since returning to office in January, shuttering entire agencies and cutting an estimated 200,000 jobs even before the government shutdown.

Spanberger's win in Virginia -- which is second only to California in the size of its federal workforce -- was no surprise, as polls had shown her holding a steady lead of seven to 12 points throughout the campaign.

The former CIA officer and three-term congresswoman was projected to beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran and staunch Trump ally, by a comfortable margin that makes her Virginia's first-ever female governor.

"You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most -- lowering costs, keeping our communities safe and strengthening our economy for every Virginian," Spanberger said in her victory speech.