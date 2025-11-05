Judge rejects claim that Sean 'Diddy' Combs was treated differently because of his race

"It's the severity of what Combs allegedly did—not his race—that mattered," the judge wrote.

Subramanian noted that lawyers for Combs had alleged that the government sought to humiliate him through its news releases, the way search warrants were executed at his home, the refusal to let him surrender and alleged leaks to the media.

"However, Combs doesn't point to any evidence that racial bias played a role in the Government's actions, that the prosecution team was responsible for any leaks to the press, or that the way Combs's homes were searched bespeaks a discriminatory purpose," the judge wrote.

He added that the government's press releases and refusal to allow Combs to self-surrender were in keeping with how it has handled cases with defendants of other races.

The ruling came as opening statements were scheduled to occur Monday immediately after the final stage of jury selection, which defense lawyers say will take only a matter of minutes.

Prosecutors allege that Combs, 55, used his fame and power at the top of the hip-hop world to sexually abuse women from 2004 to 2024. He pleaded not guilty after his September arrest and has been held without bail at a Brooklyn federal lockup.

At a hearing Friday, Subramanian cancelled plans to finish picking the jury for the trial, saying he was worried that some jurors might get "cold feet" and back out of the case by Monday if they had the weekend to think about it.