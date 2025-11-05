Mamdani says New York victory shows way to 'defeat' Trump

New York’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, declared Tuesday that his sweeping victory provides a roadmap for defeating President Donald Trump, a figure who has long targeted the young Muslim Democrat and his progressive policies.

“If any city can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to overcome him, it’s the city that produced him,” Mamdani told jubilant supporters during his victory speech.

“In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light.”

Mamdani’s win marks a remarkable rise for the Queens state lawmaker, who faced relentless attacks on both his Muslim faith and his democratic socialist agenda from business leaders, conservative media outlets, and Trump himself.

The election results also underscored broader Democratic momentum nationwide, with the party capturing key governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, potential indicators of voter sentiment heading into next year’s high-stakes midterm elections.

In another notable victory for Democrats, California voters approved a ballot measure to redraw electoral districts, aiming to counteract gerrymandering efforts promoted by Trump-aligned state governments.

Trump, meanwhile, dismissed suggestions that Tuesday’s losses reflected poorly on him. On his Truth Social platform, he blamed “fake pollsters” and pointed to the recent government shutdown, as well as the absence of his name on the ballots, as reasons for the Republican defeats.

Virtually unknown before his stunning primary upset over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani went on to defeat Cuomo again in Tuesday’s general election, cementing his status as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Celebrations erupted at Mamdani’s election-night party in Brooklyn, where supporters packed a historic concert venue to cheer his historic win, making him New York’s first Muslim mayor when he takes office in January.

Trump made a last-minute bid to sway the race, labeling Mamdani a “Jew hater” at a rally. His remarks, however, appeared to galvanize rather than hinder Mamdani’s campaign.