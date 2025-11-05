'No one could stop it': Sudanese describe mass rapes while fleeing El-Fasher

SUDAN: Sudanese mother Amira wakes up every day trembling, haunted by scenes of mass rapes she saw while fleeing the western city of El-Fasher after it was overrun by paramilitaries.

Following an 18-month siege marked by starvation and bombardment, El-Fasher -- the last army stronghold in the western Darfur region -- fell on October 26 to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the military since April 2023.

Reports have since emerged of mass killings, sexual violence, attacks on aid workers, looting and abductions in a city where communications have largely been cut off.

"The rapes were gang rapes. Mass rape in public, rape in front of everyone and no one could stop it," Amira said from a makeshift shelter in Tawila, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) west of El-Fasher.

The mother of four spoke during a webinar organised by campaign group Avaaz with several survivors of the recent violence.

Avaaz gave the survivors who participated in the webinar pseudonyms for their safety.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said more than 300 survivors of sexual violence had sought care from its teams in Tawila after a previous RSF assault on the nearby Zamzam camp, which displaced more than 380,000 people last spring.

"The RSF have carried out widespread sexual violence across towns and villages in Sudan to humiliate, assert control and to forcefully displace families and communities from their homes," Amnesty International warned in April.

The rights group has documented conflict-related sexual violence by both the army and RSF -- particularly in the capital Khartoum and Darfur -- and denounced "over two decades of impunity for such crimes, particularly by the RSF".

- Nighttime assaults -

In Korma, a village about 40 kilometres northwest of El-Fasher, Amira said she was detained for two days because she could not pay RSF fighters for safe passage.

Those unable to pay, she said, were denied food, water and the ability to leave, and mass assaults took place at night.

"You'd be asleep and they'd come and rape you," she said.

"I saw with my own eyes people who couldn't afford to pay and the fighters took their daughters instead.

"They said, 'Since you can't pay, we'll take the girls.' If you had daughters of a young age, they would take them immediately."

Sudan's state minister for social welfare, Sulimah Ishaq, told AFP that 300 women were killed on the day El-Fasher fell, "some after being sexually assaulted".