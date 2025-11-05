Trump ‘very positive’ about future of India–US relations: White House

US President Donald Trump remains “very positive and strongly committed” to strengthening India–US ties, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, Leavitt said Trump recently spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating Diwali in the Oval Office alongside senior Indian-American officials.

“The president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak quite frequently,” she said, adding that the two nations are engaged in “serious discussions” on trade.

Leavitt also praised US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, describing him as a “great representative” of Washington in New Delhi.

Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration in the Oval Office that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-American business leaders and community figures.

Trump also extended Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Modi in a phone call, who said he expected that both India and the US continue to"illuminate" the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," Modi had said on X.