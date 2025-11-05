Young leftist Mamdani on track to win NY vote, shaking up US politics

STATEN ISLAND: New Yorkers looked set to elect a young Muslim leftist as mayor Tuesday as US voters cast judgment for the first time on Donald Trump's tumultuous second presidency in nationwide local elections.

While Zohran Mamdani's rise has dominated headlines, gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey and a redistricting proposition in California were also seen as offering early gauges of the US political mood nearly 10 months after Trump's return to the White House.

Virginia Democrats celebrated an early win on election night, with Abigail Spanberger taking the governor's mansion from Republicans, which may indicate a revived opposition ahead of next year's midterm elections to decide control of Congress.

In New York, Mamdani, aged just 34, is a self-described socialist who was virtually unknown before his upset victory to secure the Democratic nomination.

He has focused on reducing living costs for ordinary New Yorkers, building support through his informal personal style and social-media-friendly clips of him walking the streets chatting with voters.

Unabashedly playing the race card, President Trump on Tuesday labelled Mamdani, who would be New York's first Muslim mayor, as a "Jew hater."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the Republican president posted on his social media platform.

Mamdani was on about 44 percent in the latest polls, several points ahead of former state governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who is running as an independent after being beaten in the primary.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels citizen crime patrol group, was on 24 percent -- a margin that could sway the vote if enough of his backers shifted to Cuomo.

Turnout was high, hitting 1.45 million with hours to go before polls closed, far exceeding the total votes cast in 2021, which saw the election of current Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams bowed out of the current race after his reelection campaign was hit by scandals and corruption allegations. He endorsed Cuomo, 67.

Outside a school polling station in Republican stronghold Staten Island, Rocco Napoli, 61, a retired city worker, said Sliwa was the "common sense candidate" -- but acknowledged Cuomo's claim that a vote for the Republican was a vote for Mamdani "could be true."

"But I blame the Republican Party for giving us Curtis again," he said. Polls closed at 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday).