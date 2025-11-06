10% of US flights to be cut amid government shutdown; major hubs Atlanta, Newark, LAX affected

WASHINGTON: Travelers across the United States prepared on Thursday for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.

On Friday, airlines will begin implementing a 10-percent reduction in flights in 40 high-traffic areas of the country, complying with a Federal Aviation Authority order made on safety grounds.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff and others without pay, causing personnel shortages.

More than 10,000 flights to or from the United States were delayed last weekend, according to the tracking service FlightAware, with travelers already facing long lines at security checkpoints.

On Thursday, authorities said they wanted to act before an accident occurred.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.