Attackers board a ship off Somalia coast after firing rocket-propelled grenades

DUBAI: Attackers firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades boarded a ship off the coast of Somalia on Thursday, British officials said, likely the latest assault by resurgent Somali pirates operating in the region.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center issued an alert over the attack, warning ships in the area.

The private security firm Ambrey also said that an attack was underway, saying it targeted a Malta-flagged tanker heading from Sikka, India, to Durban, South Africa. Ambrey added that it appeared to be an assault by Somali pirates, who have been reported as operating in the area in recent days and who seized an Iranian fishing boat to use as a base of operations.

Iran has not acknowledged the fishing boat's seizure, called the Issamohamadi.

Details of the attacked vessel correspond to the Hellas Aphrodite, which changed its track and slowed down at the time of the attack. The ship's owners and managers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Another maritime security firm, the Diaplous Group, said the attacked tanker had a crew of 24 mariners, all of whom reportedly locked themselves into the ship's citadel for safety during the attack. The vessel did not have an armed security team aboard it, the firm added.