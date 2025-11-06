COP30: Leaders of world’s biggest polluters skip UN climate summit as heads of state urge action

BELEM: World leaders who descended on the United Nations annual climate summit in Brazil on Thursday only needed to look out their airplane windows to sense the unfathomable stakes.
Surrounding the coastal city of Belem is an emerald green carpet festooned with winding rivers. But the view also reveals barren plains: Some 17% of the Amazon's forest cover has vanished in the past 50 years, swallowed up for farmland, logging and mining.
Known as the “lungs of the world” for its capacity to absorb vast quantities of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that warms the planet, the biodiverse Amazon rainforest has been choked by wildfires and cleared by cattle ranching.
Here on the edge of the world's largest remaining rainforest Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hopes to convince world powers to mobilize enough funds to halt the ongoing destruction of climate-stabilizing tropical rainforests in danger around the world and advance the many unmet promises laid out at previous meetings.
But they’ll have to overcome reduced participation from the planet’s three biggest polluters. The leaders of China, the United States and India will be notably absent from a gathering of heads of state over the next two days. The formal UN climate talks begin next week at the Conference of Parties, known as COP30.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened Thursday's gathering with harsh words for world powers who he said “remain captive to the fossil fuel interests, rather than protecting the public interest.”
Guterres said allowing global warming to exceed the key benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) – as laid out in the Paris Agreement – represented a “moral failure and deadly negligence.”
“Even a temporary overshoot will have dramatic consequences,” Guterres warned. "Every fraction of a degree higher means more hunger, displacement and loss.”
US absence looms over leaders’ meeting
US President DonaldTrump, who calls climate change a hoax and withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords the same day he entered office, won’t send any senior officials. China will send its deputy prime minister, Ding Xuexiang.
That leaves the rest of the summit’s leaders — including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron — to confront not only the consequences of an intensifying global climate crisis but a daunting set of political challenges.
Advocates and diplomats have raised concerns that the absence of the US — which has at times played a key role in convincing China to restrain carbon emissions and securing finance for poor countries — could signal a more global retreat from climate politics.
In a rousing speech, Lula warned the that “window of opportunity we have to act is rapidly closing and said there was “no greater symbol of the environmental cause” than the Amazon rainforest.
“It is only right that it is the turn of the Amazonian people to ask what the rest of the world is doing to prevent the collapse of their home,” he said.
Without mentioning Trump directly, Lula hinted at the US president’s denial of climate science and abandonment of promises to control greenhouse gas pollution.
“Extremist forces fabricate falsehoods to gain electoral advantage and trap future generations in an outdated model that perpetuates social and economic disparities and environmental degradation,” he said.
President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, however, called out Trump directly for his absence, saying it was “100% wrong.”
“Trump is against humankind,” said Petro, whose feud with his US counterpart escalated in recent weeks as Trump accused him of being a drug kingpin and imposed financial sanctions on him and his family. “We can see the collapse that can happen if the US does not decarbonize its economy,” he said.
Chile’s left-wing President Gabriel Boric similarly singled out Trump, saying his recent speech denying climate change at the UN General Assembly was “a lie.”
Indigenous groups also warned that Trump's inaction is emboldening other countries to ignore the crisis.
“It pushes governments further toward denial and deregulation,” said Nadino Kalapucha, the spokesperson for the Amazonian Kichwa Indigenous group in Ecuador. “That trickles down to us, to Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, where environmental protection is already under pressure.”
President Javier Milei of Argentina has already mimicked Trump's moves, threatening to quit the Paris Agreement and last year pulling Argentine negotiators out the climate summit in Azerbaijan. He boycotted this week's meeting as well.
Some experts see a silver lining in the Trump administration’s absence, saying it reduces the risk of one country foiling an ambitious agreement that requires a full consensus.
“Even if the US plays an outsized role, it is one country and there are over 190 nations coming to COP, many of which are willing to stand up to the destructive tactics of the fossil fuel industry,” said Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director with the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Brazil encapsulates the climate dilemma
Lula, who has presented himself as a champion of climate diplomacy in the Global South and won widespread praise for reducing deforestation in the Amazon, seeks to leverage Brazil's moment on the world stage to push for action on curbing planet-warming emissions and helping poor nations adapt to extreme weather and other perils of climate change.
But Lula’s commitment has run into economic pressures. He recently granted state oil firm Petrobras a license to explore oil near the mouth of the Amazon River, which environmental advocates say risks damaging oil spills. Lula has hit back at accusations of hypocrisy.
“I don’t want to be an environmental leader,” Lula said Tuesday.
“I never claimed to be.”
Those tensions are at the heart of the conference and Lula's centerpiece proposal — a new Tropical Forests Forever Facility that would pay 74 heavily forested, developing countries to keep their trees standing, using loans from wealthier nations and commercial investors.
The conference will test whether Brazil can drum up enough money to make its ambitions a reality. Existing UN funds for climate loss and damage have drawn only modest contributions.