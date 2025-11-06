'Whatever the hell his name is': Trump mocks NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has mocked New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, referring to him as “whatever the hell his name is”, while asserting that Americans now face a stark choice between "communism and common sense" following the November 4 elections.

Addressing the America Business Forum Miami in Florida on Wednesday, a day after Mamdani, an Indian-origin Democratic socialist, was elected as New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, Trump said when he was elected to his second term in office on November 5 last year, the American people had "restored" their sovereignty but "lost a little bit" of it with the mayoral election on Tuesday.

"But we will take care of it. Don't worry about it," he said, warning, “you watch what happens in New York, terrible... I hope it doesn't happen, but you're going to see it.”

"...and Mandami, whatever the hell his name is in New York... thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women's sports,” Trump said, drawing boos and jeers from the audience.

Trump, who had earlier warned that Mamdani's victory would bring a "complete and total economic and social disaster" to New York City, accused Democrats of installing a communist in the largest US city.