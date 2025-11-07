Cornell University to pay $ 60 million in deal with Trump administration to restore federal funding

WASHINGTON: Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million and accept the Trump administration's interpretation of civil rights laws in order to restore federal funding and end investigations into the Ivy League school.

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the agreement on Friday, saying it upholds the university's academic freedom while restoring more than $250 million in research funding that the government withheld amid investigations into alleged civil rights violations. He said the government's funding freeze had stalled research, upended careers and threatened the future of academic programs.

The university agreed to pay $30 million directly to the U.S. government along with another $30 million toward research that will support U.S. farmers.

The agreement is the latest struck between President Donald Trump's administration and elite colleges he has accused of tolerating antisemitism and promoting far-left ideas. Trump is still locked in a standoff with Harvard, the nation's oldest and wealthiest university, and lately has tried an incentive-based approach by offering preferential access to federal funding for other schools that sign onto his political agenda.

Kotlikoff said the agreement revives the campus' partnership with the federal government "while affirming the university's commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence, and institutional autonomy that, from our founding, have been integral to our excellence."

The six-page agreement is similar to one signed by the University of Virginia last month. It's shorter and less prescriptive than others signed by Columbia University and Brown University.

It requires Cornell to comply with the government's interpretation of civil rights laws on issues involving antisemitism, racial discrimination and transgender issues. A Justice Department memo that orders colleges to abandon diversity, equity and inclusion programs and transgender-friendly policies will be used as a training resource for Cornell's faculty and staff.

The campus must also provide a wealth of admissions data that the government has separately sought from campuses to ensure race is no longer being considered as a factor in admissions decisions. Trump has suggested some campuses are ignoring a 2023 Supreme Court decision ending affirmative action in admissions.