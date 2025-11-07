Mississauga becomes second Canadian city to officially condemn Hinduphobia

CHANDIGARH: The City Council of Mississauga, the seventh-largest municipality in Canada and part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), has passed a resolution to officially recognize anti-Hindu hate. The move makes Mississauga the second Canadian city to take a stand against the growing issue of Hinduphobia.

In reaffirming its commitment to combat racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and discrimination, the City Council emphasized that it is equally important to recognize and condemn anti-Hindu hate, the resolution noted, according to a report.

The motion, which cited reports of incidents of anti-Hindu hate across Canada and within the city, was passed unanimously on Wednesday by the City Council. It was introduced by Councillor Deepika Damerla, who said, “As a council, we have already recognized antisemitism and Islamophobia. This is not about setting a new precedent—it is about applying the same principle of fairness. There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it—and that’s how change begins.”

The resolution was seconded by her colleague Joe Horneck. Damerla added, “It never hurts to call things out and name them. When people in our community say they feel affected by hate, council has a responsibility to acknowledge that pain. Symbols matter, and this vote reaffirms that Mississauga stands firmly against all forms of hate, including Hinduphobia.”

Mayor Carolyn Parrish said, “Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities, and it’s our duty as a city to make sure every resident feels safe and respected. By recognizing anti-Hindu hate, we’re sending a clear message to our schools, universities, and institutions that discrimination in any form has no place in Mississauga.”

The resolution stated that the city formally condemns anti-Hindu hate in all its forms, including verbal, physical, digital, or institutional acts of discrimination directed at Hindu individuals, organizations, or places of worship.