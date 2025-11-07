Mississauga becomes second Canadian city to officially condemn Hinduphobia

CHANDIGARH: The City Council of Mississauga, the seventh-largest municipality in Canada and part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), has passed a resolution to officially recognize anti-Hindu hate. The move makes Mississauga the second Canadian city to take a stand against the growing issue of Hinduphobia.
In reaffirming its commitment to combat racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate and discrimination, the City Council emphasized that it is equally important to recognize and condemn anti-Hindu hate, the resolution noted, according to a report.
The motion, which cited reports of incidents of anti-Hindu hate across Canada and within the city, was passed unanimously on Wednesday by the City Council. It was introduced by Councillor Deepika Damerla, who said, “As a council, we have already recognized antisemitism and Islamophobia. This is not about setting a new precedent—it is about applying the same principle of fairness. There is real, systemic anti-Hindu hate that too often goes unnamed and unchallenged. When we name something, we shame it—and that’s how change begins.”
The resolution was seconded by her colleague Joe Horneck. Damerla added, “It never hurts to call things out and name them. When people in our community say they feel affected by hate, council has a responsibility to acknowledge that pain. Symbols matter, and this vote reaffirms that Mississauga stands firmly against all forms of hate, including Hinduphobia.”
Mayor Carolyn Parrish said, “Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities, and it’s our duty as a city to make sure every resident feels safe and respected. By recognizing anti-Hindu hate, we’re sending a clear message to our schools, universities, and institutions that discrimination in any form has no place in Mississauga.”
The resolution stated that the city formally condemns anti-Hindu hate in all its forms, including verbal, physical, digital, or institutional acts of discrimination directed at Hindu individuals, organizations, or places of worship.
The Council noted that the resolution aims to address misinformation and online harassment related to local Hindu events, the harassment of Hindu students in local schools, and the vandalism of temples in Mississauga.
In a statement, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) welcomed the resolution. “The motion acknowledges that Mississauga is home to one of Canada’s largest Hindu communities and that incidents of temple vandalism, misinformation, and harassment of Hindu students have created anxiety among residents. The resolution reaffirms the city’s commitment to protecting freedom of religion and belief for all, as enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” it stated.
The statement further read, “The motion, supported by the Mayor and Council, calls for collaboration with Peel Regional Police, the City’s Combating Racism, Discrimination and Hatred Advisory Committee, and interfaith organizations to develop education and outreach initiatives to counter anti-Hindu hate. Copies of the resolution will also be shared with Mississauga’s MPs, MPPs, and local Hindu organizations to further this commitment to inclusion and mutual respect.”
Rishabh Sarswat, President of CoHNA Canada, said, “This is a powerful message from one of Canada’s largest cities that Hinduphobia has no place in our country. We have been working with lawmakers to educate and advocate for the recognition of hate against Hindus. With their action, the Mississauga City Council has offered a public assurance to its residents, and we deeply appreciate their leadership in reaffirming our community’s right to safety, dignity, and equal protection.”
The Hindu Canadian Foundation stated, “This marks a significant step forward in acknowledging the lived experiences of Hindu Canadians and affirming our right to safety, dignity, and cultural respect.” Another advocacy group, the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE), called upon local police to take acts of hate against Hindus more seriously and to begin collecting better data on such incidents.
The move comes amid growing concerns over rising anti-Hindu hate across Canada, including violent attacks on Hindu devotees, repeated vandalism of temples, and online harassment campaigns. A recent study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) found a 227 per cent rise in hate crimes targeting South Asians (primarily Hindus) between 2019 and 2023, alongside thousands of posts using anti-Hindu slurs, while a 2021 Rutgers University report warned of the spread of Hinduphobia online.