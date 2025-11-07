No end to Sudan fighting despite RSF paramilitaries backing truce plan

An end to fighting in Sudan still seems far off despite the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, fighting the army for more than two years, endorsing a truce proposal.

The government, backed by the army, has yet to respond to US-led international mediators, and explosions rocked the army-controlled capital Khartoum on Friday.

Experts express doubt about whether the RSF is truly ready to implement a truce, and warn it is in fact preparing an offensive to capture city of el-Obeid in the south.

But the conflict may nevertheless be at a turning point.

Fighting has raged since April 2023, pitting the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against those of his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The United Arab Emirates is accused by the United Nations of supplying arms to the RSF, allegations it has repeatedly denied.

The Sudanese army, meanwhile, has received support from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran, according to observers.

Now, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are backing a proposed ceasefire.

Here is what we know after two years and almost seven months of a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced nearly 12 million and triggered a hunger crisis: