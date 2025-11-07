Sudan’s paramilitary group agrees on truce proposed by US-led mediator group

CAIRO: The Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has been at war with the Sudanese military for over two years, said Thursday it has agreed to a humanitarian truce proposed by a US-led mediator group known as the Quad.

The agreement to the proposal comes more than a week after the RSF seized el-Fasher city which had been under siege for over 18 months. It was also the last Sudanese military stronghold in Sudan’s western Darfur region.

“The Rapid Support Forces looks forward to implementing the agreement and immediately commencing discussions on arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles guiding the political process in Sudan, in a manner that addresses the root causes of the conflicts, ending the suffering of the Sudanese people,” an RSF statement read.

A Sudan military official told The Associated Press the army welcomes the Quad’s proposal but will only agree to a truce when the RSF completely withdraws from civilian areas and give up weapons per previous peace proposals. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss the matter.

Millions face displacement, food insecurity

The war between the RSF and the military began in 2023, when tensions erupted between the two former allies that were meant to oversee a democratic transition after a 2019 uprising. The fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, according to the WHO, and displaced 12 million. However, aid groups say the true death toll could be many times higher. Over 24 million people are also facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Program.