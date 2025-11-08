Canada deports three foreign nationals linked to extortion targeting Punjabi business owners

In a statement, the CBSA said its role in the task force is to assist in the execution of search warrants, conduct investigations under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA), and share information with law enforcement partners.

"To date, the CBSA has initiated immigration investigations into 78 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible and has removed from Canada three individuals related to these investigations,” the statement read.

"These investigations and enforcement actions highlight the critical role our intelligence and inland enforcement teams play in disrupting organized transnational criminal groups. We will pursue the swift removal of individuals who have abused our immigration system and who compromise the safety of our communities," said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, CBSA.

According to the Surrey Police Service, 65 extortion cases have been reported in Surrey so far this year, 35 of which involved gunfire.

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said, “I have seen up close just how diligently border services officers and investigators work to ensure the safety and security of our communities and the integrity of Canada’s immigration system. I thank them for their dedication and vigilance in helping to protect our borders and for the active role they are playing in the extortion task force.”

“The CBSA is an essential part of the BC Extortion Task Force, working with the RCMP, CFSEU, local police, and all levels of government to disrupt criminal networks. With our federal partners, we are ensuring that law enforcement has the tools they need to find these criminals and bring them to justice. Those who commit violent extortion that terrorizes our communities will be arrested, charged, and, as we’ve seen today, if they are not Canadian citizens, they may be removed from Canada. I thank CBSA officers for their vigilance and their active role in protecting British Columbians,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Interestingly, last year the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The agency is responsible for identifying, investigating, and prosecuting individuals and entities connected to organised crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, terrorism, and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

Officials added that the removals represent a significant step in ongoing efforts to dismantle organized networks behind the recent surge of violence and intimidation targeting members of the Punjabi business community in British Columbia.