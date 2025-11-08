Five Indian nationals kidnapped in Mali

SENEGAL: Gunmen have kidnapped five Indian nationals in Mali, their company and a security source said Friday, as the west African country reels from mounting unrest and jihadist violence.

The workers were kidnapped Thursday by gunmen near Kobri, in western Mali, the security source told AFP on condition of anonymity, saying they were employed by a company that is working on electrification projects.

"We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals," a company representative told AFP.

"The other Indians working for the company have been evacuated to Bamako," the capital, he added.