Justice Department issues flurry of subpoenas in fresh inquiry into Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has embarked on a fresh investigation into one of President Donald Trump's chief grievances, issuing a flurry of subpoenas related to the U.S. government's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, multiple people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The grand jury subpoenas issued out of the Southern District of Florida seek documents related to the preparation of the Obama administration's intelligence community assessment, made public in January 2017, that detailed how Russia waged a covert influence campaign to help Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

It was not clear whether the new inquiry might produce criminal charges or even what criminal allegation was being examined. But its mere existence underscores the extent to which Trump is determined to make good on his pledge to seek retribution over an election interference investigation that shadowed him before he took office in 2017 and continued to cast a cloud over much of his first term. It also comes as the Justice Department has investigated and in some cases prosecuted Trump’s political foes, including former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump months into his first term in the White House amid the Russia investigation.