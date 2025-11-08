Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

UKRAINE: A massive Russian attack hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing one person and prompting power cuts in several regions, Kyiv authorities said Saturday.

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities which produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

Experts have said Ukraine risks heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again. Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine," Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk wrote on social media, without specifying where.

"Emergency power outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilises," she said. "Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter."