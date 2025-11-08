Palestinian death toll in Israel’s war on Gaza tops 69,000 as more bodies are exchanged

KHAN YOUNIS: Gaza health officials said Saturday that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, as Israel and Hamas completed the latest exchange of bodies under the terms of the tenuous ceasefire agreement.

The latest jump in deaths is attributed to more bodies being recovered under the rubble in the devastated strip since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, and also because previously unidentified bodies were identified. It also includes Palestinians killed by strikes on the territory since the truce took hold, attacks that Israel says are to take out remaining militants.

Though fragile, the deal appears to be holding, with Israel earlier on Saturday returning the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza, according to hospital officials in the strip. The handover came a day after militants returned the remains of a hostage to Israel.

The exchanges of the dead are the central component of the initial phase of the ceasefire deal, which requires that Hamas return all hostage remains as quickly as possible. The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

Also Saturday, Israeli settlers staged two attacks on Palestinian farmers, paramedics, activists and journalists in the occupied West Bank as settler violence reaches new highs in the territory.

Death toll in Gaza climbs

Nearly a month after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, authorities in Gaza continue to recover bodies amid widespread destruction, using limited equipment and resources.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that the total number of people killed in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas-led attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 69,169, after more of the dead were identified and more bodies were recovered.

The ministry maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts. The ministry said 284 additional people were recently added to the cumulative total after their identities were verified between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Also, over the past three days, 10 bodies were brought to Gaza hospitals — nine retrieved from under the rubble and one newly killed — along with six injured, the ministry also said. It added that a large number of Palestinians remain missing.

Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, a total of 241 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry