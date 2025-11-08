Rodrigo Paz sworn in as Bolivia's new president, ending 20 years of one-party rule

LA PAZ: Conservative politician Rodrigo Paz was sworn in as Bolivia's new president on Saturday, ushering in a new era for the Andean nation after nearly 20 years of one-party rule.

Paz took the oath of office before lawmakers and foreign leaders, raising his right hand before a Bible and a cross.

"God, country, and family, I do swear," he said before receiving the presidential sash and medals.

The inauguration of Paz, 58, has generated anticipation among Bolivians weary of the severe fuel shortages and high food prices that have come to characterise the country's worst economic crisis in 40 years. To widespread surprise, he beat out his far more prominent right-wing opponent, former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, in Bolivia's presidential runoff last month.

Paz inherits an economy in shambles after 20 years of rule by the Movement Toward Socialism party, founded by charismatic former President Evo Morales. The party had its heyday during the commodities boom of the early 2000s, but natural gas exports have sputtered and its statist economic model of generous subsidies and a fixed exchange rate has collapsed.

With U.S. dollars scarce and chronic fuel shortages, a majority of voters chose Paz to lift them out of the economic crisis. He pitched major reforms but at a more gradual pace than Quiroga, who advocated an International Monetary Fund bailout and fiscal shock program.

"The country we inherited is devastated … morally and materially indebted, with endless lines for fuel and empty markets," Paz said in his first speech as president. "Bolivia is rejoining the world, never again isolated. Never again will the country be held hostage by an ideology; ideology doesn't put food on the table."

The presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, Daniel Noboa; Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi; and Paraguay, Santiago Peña attended the inauguration in Bolivia's capital, La Paz.