US government shutdown forces some overseas bases to stop paying workers

MADRID: The longest US government shutdown on record is doing more than grind activities to a halt at home; an ocean away in Europe, local workers at US military bases have started to feel the pain.

At least 2,000 people working at overseas bases in Europe have had their salaries interrupted since the shutdown began almost six weeks ago.

In some cases, governments hosting the US bases have stepped in to foot the bill, expecting the United States to eventually make good. In others, including in Italy and Portugal, workers have simply kept working unpaid as the gridlock in Washington drags on.

“It’s an absurd situation because nobody has responses, nobody feels responsible,” said Angelo Zaccaria, a union coordinator at the Aviano Air Base in northeastern Italy. “This is having dramatic effects on us Italian workers,” he told The Associated Press.

An array of needed jobs

The jobs foreign nationals do at US bases around the world range from food service, construction, logistics, maintenance and other, more specialized roles. In some cases, foreign workers are employed by private companies contracted by the US government while others are direct hires.

How local employees are paid varies by country and is based on specific agreements the US government has with each host nation, said Amber Kelly-Herard, a public affairs spokesperson for the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

During the shutdown, Kelly-Herard said local employees were expected to continue to perform their jobs in accordance with their work contracts.

The AP reached out to the Pentagon with multiple questions on the pay disruption, but was only provided a brief statement that did not acknowledge it. “We value the important contributions of our local national employees around the world,” it said.

The official declined to answer any follow-up questions.